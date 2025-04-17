Viaduct Case Is a Corruption Scandal, Srpska Will Investigate It Thoroughly

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has said last night that the Viaduct Case is a corruption story and that Srpska will not give up on the investigation of the injustice for which the law firms from Banja Luka and Sarajevo are to blame.

Dodik said that the stakeholders at the time should be interrogated about who gave money to whom and created a problem for Republika Srpska, pointing out that the Viaduct Company did not invest anything in that project.

“We tried several times to offer a deal to the Viaduct Company, but it refused it, it asked for enormous money for nothing. On what basis should it be paid,” said Dodik.

After that, Dodik added, a law office from Banja Luka appears, which does everything against Republika Srpska, which joins forces with the office in Sarajevo, and by bypassing Srpska, they give a certain amount of money to the Viaduct Company, becoming the legal representatives of that case.

“Then they lobbied for BiH, without us, to be a representative in that arbitration. Washington was not intended as an arbitration venue, but BiH accepted it, not us. Someone did it on behalf of BiH, who also shares money with those from the attorney’s office. This money does not go to the Viaduct Company, but to law offices in Banja Luka and Sarajevo,” explained Dodik.

Dodik pointed out that now, without the knowledge of Republika Srpska, it has been accepted that BiH declares itself as an interested party and that there is a process in which no one from BiH contested anything.

“What they asked for was done. Someone probably got millions for that, I don’t know, but we will find out. We will deal with that issue,” said Dodik.

Source: srna.rs