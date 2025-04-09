Vidović: First Savings Bonds Issue Successfully Completed; We Sold 80 Percent More Than the Initial Offer

Republika Srpska Finance Minister Zora Vidović stated that the data on the successful realization of the first issue of savings bonds show that there is no chance that Srpska will go bankrupt, as claimed by some opposition and other factors talking about the bad financial situation in an attempt to harm Srpska.

Vidović assessed that the first issuing of savings bonds was well done, because BAM five million were offered, and BAM nine million bonds were sold, of which the citizens bought five and the economy the rest.

“We sold 80 percent more than we offered, 471 citizens bought Srpska bonds, and the average per citizen is BAM 10,500, which is solid. Anyway, this work will be continued and long-lasting, and extremely good in the coming years,” Vidović told RTRS.

According to her, the purchase of these bonds is an attempt to retain capital in these areas in terms of domestic economic and any other development, including increasing consumption.

“Bonds of Srpska are the safest placement,” Vidović concluded.

Photo: srna.rs

Source: srna.rs