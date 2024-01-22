View from the EU – in the form of artificial intelligence, ecology and social responsibility

The LinkedIn social network is a global leader in business and employment, and home to more than half a billion professionals, executives, talent hunters, students, and important decision makers from all sectors. A look at the topics that are intensively discussed on this network gives insight into trends and current events that will greatly affect the economy in 2024 and the years to come.

Generative artificial intelligence (GAI) creates text, images, or other media in response to commands written in natural language. Unlike highly effective but “creatively limited” procedural robots, GAI has the potential to change the way we interact with the world around us. It is used to create new content, automate tasks or synthesize data that can help in scientific research, economic analysis or strategic planning. Thanks to GAI, which is discussed with equal enthusiasm by experts and laymen, productivity has already increased in communication with users, software development, logistics, traffic, medicine, the entertainment industry and agriculture. The next step is the penetration of multi-modal artificial intelligence, which in addition to text to create content will combine media such as videos and formulas, further adaptation to human needs and regulation in (supra)national frameworks, where the European Union is currently leading the way.

Companies are increasingly striving to integrate self-sustainability, environmentally friendly practices, ethical standards and diversity into their business models. This includes reducing their carbon footprint, using renewable energy, promoting recycling and manufacturing that requires minimal resources. It is also about thinking about moral standards, such as non-cooperation with business entities that do not pay minimum contributions or use child labour. At the same time, all women and men, young and old people and people of all confessions and ethnic affiliations must be included in the processes and have equal chances for advancement. These topics are not only an increasingly powerful sales argument, but are taken as a key criterion by the so-called ethical investors interested in investments that match their values, and business entities that adopt them will have an advantage in attracting and retaining top talent.

A series of “painful” incidents in the field of data protection and cyber security this year indicate that this will remain a significant concern of many organizations in the future. Few have not yet heard or directly experienced Ransomware, DDOS or “phishing” attacks. For public administration and large companies, incidents often lead to service interruptions and user dissatisfaction, and for medium and small companies they are often the reason for ending business. In addition, even the most sensitive data, such as election materials, defence and security details, and genetic and medical data are not immune to attacks, as evidenced by the millions of stolen files this year. Businesses will invest even more resources in online security measures to protect their data and systems from threats and a growing number of diverse malicious actors.

A few years after the start of the pandemic and the mass shift to remote work, there are still discussions about its justification and effects. The first group of companies and public institutions requires a return to offices to increase productivity and ensure team cohesion. Another group of employers insists on diversifying and expanding the possibility of working remotely. One innovative model in the EU, which is slowly spreading in companies, is “working from home” for half the week for office work, and working remotely from any EU country for even six or more weeks. However, regardless of where the work is performed, employers must invest more and more in the health and well-being of employees, provide access to physical and mental health preservation programmes, and promote a balance between work and private life.

This review confirms that we live in extremely interesting times. Many of the mentioned trends, with all the risks and negative implications, represent excellent chances for the development of society and innovative and socially responsible business entities.

Dr Borislav Tadić

Chief Production Officer and Board member of the German telecom provider 1&1 Versatel

The Srpska Times