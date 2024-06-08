VIŠKOVIĆ: ALL-SERB ASSEMBLY IS NOT AGAINST ANYONE BUT EVERYONE BENEFITS FROM OUR AGREEMENTS

VIŠKOVIĆ: ALL-SERB ASSEMBLY IS NOT AGAINST ANYONE BUT EVERYONE BENEFITS FROM OUR...

The Prime Minister of Republika Srpska Radovan Višković said that the All-Serb Assembly is not against anyone and pointed out that everyone who lives in these areas benefits from what the Serb representatives agree and do.

“We want our people, wherever they live, to have the same rights as other peoples,” emphasized Višković, who is attending a meeting of the highest officials of Serbia and Srpska as part of the All-Serb Assembly.

Previously, together with high officials of Serbia and Republika Srpska, he attended the prayer service offered by His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfirije for Republika Srpska and Serbia, which marked the beginning of the First All-Serb Assembly.

