Višković and Šeranić handed keys to ambulance vehicles

Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković and the Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranić handed over today in Banjaluka the keys to modernly equipped ambulance vehicles to the managers of 10 health institutions in Srpska.

New ambulance vehicles were handed to “Srbija” Hospital East Sarajevo, and health centres in Banjaluka, Bijeljina, Višegrad, Zvornik, Ugljevik, Kotor Varoš, Laktaši, Rudo and Čelinac.

In his address to the audience, Višković said that they earlier distributed 15 ambulance vehicles, ten more today and that they would not stop there, announcing that five ultrasound devices will be distributed to health centres in Srpska in the coming days.

“We will keep investing in the health sector in order for our citizens to have adequate health care,” Višković pointed out.

Šeranić pointed out that modern ambulance vehicles enable the availability of health care to patients in all regions.

He says they are always working on equipping health institutions, which, along with quality and efficiency, has a significant impact on health system.

In order to improve the capacity of the health system and the quality of health care services, the Government of Republika Srpska acquired 10 modernly equipped ambulance vehicles with a total value of BAM 1.32 million.

Ambulances were procured as part of the Covid-19 Emergency Project in accordance with the procurement regulations of the World Bank, which is financed by loans of this bank.

Source: srna.rs

Photo: tviter @Vlada_Srpske