Višković: “Hanukkah to Encourage Mutual Respect”

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, congratulated all Jews in BiH on the great Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, emphasizing that this holiday of freedom and light should encourage mutual respect and understanding while respecting diversity.

“I send my sincere congratulations on the occasion of Hanukkah, with the wish that you spend this holiday in good health, peace, joy, and happiness with your families” – Višković stated in the congratulations.

The celebration of Hanukkah, the Jewish holiday of light, this year begins tonight and will last until Friday, December 18.

Hanukkah is celebrated as a sign of remembrance of the three-year war and the liberation of Jerusalem in 165 BC. This event in Judaism is considered a miracle since after the destruction of the Temple the candles burned eight times longer than was possible.

TST