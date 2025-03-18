Višković: I Am Not Afraid of Political Persecution from Sarajevo

The Prime Minister of Republika Srpska Radovan Višković has said today that he is not afraid of political persecution from Sarajevo, because he is proud of his work at the head of the Government of Republika Srpska.

“There are people in the Federation of BiH who cannot stand the name Republika Srpska, let alone see Republika Srpska. That is why you have this political persecution.

We are not talking about individuals here, but about three key institutions – the President of the Republic, the National Assembly and the Government,” Višković told reporters in Banja Luka.

He emphasized that he would leave BiH if he needed to because of business obligations, but also that he would return.

“This is my country, my fatherland. I will go over to another entity doing my job. I am not afraid of anyone or anything,” Višković said, adding that he had not done anything for which he would feel guilty about.

He repeated that this is an attack on the institutions of Srpska, without which the survival of the economy, the payment of pensions, veterans’ benefits, the functioning of education and other segments of society would be called into question.

“Who will give them all the benefits? Those from Sarajevo? Yeah, right,” Višković said.

He repeated that he was proud of the results he achieved, and added that they could like him or not, but that one should look at the results and the facts, and not deal with lies and taking words out of context.

Source: srna.rs