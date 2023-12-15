Višković: Preserve constitutional position of Srpska

The Prime Minister of Republika Srpska Radovan Višković has stated today in Banjaluka that it is necessary to preserve the constitutional position of Srpska, but also the Dayton Peace Accords, because it recognized Srpska internationally.

“It seems to me that we believed that in the years to come, after the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords, the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina would be better and that we would be able to fully commit ourselves to issues important to the citizens. However, someone still has aspirations that through European integration BiH will be centralized, which we will not allow,” said Višković at the Constitutional Position of Republika Srpska Conference.

He emphasized that Republika Srpska is doing everything to preserve Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“The fact is that those who swear the most in BiH are doing everything to prevent it from surviving. One thing is certain that it can only survive as a Dayton creation,” Višković pointed out.

He reminded that the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina had previously determined that the Constitution of Srpska was harmonized with the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“I really can’t understand why there is so much attack on Republika Srpska and its constitutional position. They are openly attacking the institutions of Srpska in order to create an empty shell of the Republic,” noted Višković.

He believes that young people have to participate more actively in the coming processes.

“We are often told that Srpska is in favor of secession and that it is destroying Bosnia and Herzegovina, but they do not want to say what was done for the Serb people so that it would be satisfied with the situation and remain in Bosnia and Herzegovina. We must consistently respect the Dayton Peace Accords so that Bosnia and Herzegovina has future,” says Višković.

Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement yesterday that he agrees with the views of the leadership of Republika Srpska on the situation in BiH, Višković said that this is just another confirmation of the fact that there is no future for BiH without an agreement between the three nations and two entities.

“Putin has no fan attitude and pretensions to interfere in internal affairs in Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is just that the Dayton Peace Accords has to be respected,” says Višković.

The conference was organized by the Student Union of the Faculty of Law of the University of Banjaluka.

Source: srne.rs