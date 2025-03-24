Višković: Serbian People Must Maintain a Policy of Neutrality

Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković told SRNA today that Srpska shares the grief of the families of the victims of the brutal and unjust aggression by the NATO alliance against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, which began on this day in 1999, emphasizing his firm belief that the Serbian people must maintain a policy of neutrality and not belong to any military alliance.

“We are a small nation, and we do not have the luxury of sending our children to fight for someone else’s interests, whoever they may be. We must be guided by the interest of our people, and our interest is a policy of neutrality,” Višković said.

According to him, Serbs, as a people, have the strength to forgive, but not to forget.

“We cannot and must not forget,” said Višković.

He emphasized that the entire Serbian national corpus, including the people in Republika Srpska who experienced firsthand in 1995 what it is like when justice is meted out by NATO, must persistently cultivate a strong culture of remembrance of the suffering endured during the NATO aggression against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

“Every child in our schools must learn what happened to this country in 1999 and how the NATO attack created conditions for the most sacred part of our land to be taken from us. It was a precedent – a sovereign country was attacked without the approval of the United Nations Security Council, violating its right to protect its territory and constitutional order,” emphasized the Prime Minister of Srpska.

Precisely because of the families of the victims, Višković said, Srpska has no right to even consider the possibility of the Serbian people joining any military alliance whose fundamental essence is confrontation with other major powers.

On March 24, 1999, the NATO alliance began its aggression against the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, which lasted for 78 days. During this time, 1,031 members of the army and police were killed, and around 2,500 civilians lost their lives, including 89 children.

During the 11 weeks of aggression, there was hardly a city in Serbia that was not targeted. NATO carried out 2,300 strikes and dropped 22,000 tons of projectiles, including 37,000 banned cluster bombs and those filled with depleted uranium.

NATO, in its attempt to separate the southern Serbian province from Serbia, violated the UN Charter and its founding act, which defined it as a defensive alliance, and breached international law.

