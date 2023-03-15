Višković: Srpska in big investment cycle

The Prime Minister of Republika Srpska Radovan Višković has stated today in Banjaluka that Srpska is in a big investment cycle and that the 26th International Fair of Construction and Electro-Mechanical Industry “Grames – Demi” is an opportunity for construction companies and manufacturers of construction equipment to be part of projects important for Srpska.

“The value of projects in Srpska is BAM four billion. It is an opportunity for representatives of the construction sector and the electro-mechanical industry to be part of projects from the power sector and road infrastructure,” Višković told reporters after opening the fair in Banjaluka.

The President of the Banja Luka Fair Board Dobrica Žugić said that this year’s “Grames – Demi” fair gathered the most exhibitors.

“This year’s fair gathers important companies from Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the region, all the way to Italy, Austria and China,” Žugić noted.

Source: srna.rs