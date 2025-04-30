Višković: The Future of BiH Depends on Domestic Leaders

Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković emphasized that the future of BiH depends solely on local people and political leaders who represent the citizens, and that no high-ranking or international advisors and helpers will ever be able to organize this country.

Višković says there is unofficial information suggesting that in the Federation of BiH /FBiH/, there are considerations to provoke an incident at any cost to blame Republika Srpska and its officials.

“I appeal to everyone to refrain from such actions. There are solutions, if they are willing to find them,” Višković told Glas Srpske.

When asked whether he fears being arrested, Višković reiterated that he has done nothing to feel guilty about.

“Anyone who respects the Constitution of their country could not possibly be accused of undermining the constitutional order. We are being accused of undermining the constitutional order or attacking it, based on amendments to the Criminal Code of BiH imposed by Christian Schmidt. Everything has been said about him, and Republika Srpska has never recognized him,” Višković added.

He says there is a solution to the current situation.

“We from Republika Srpska clearly said that if the case is transferred to Banja Luka, I will immediately respond to the Court and Prosecutor’s Office of Republika Srpska. Let the prosecutor from the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH come to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Republika Srpska in Banja Luka, and we will show up to give a statement. What is problematic or illegal about that? They want our humiliation and to take it out on us,” Višković said.

Speaking about International Workers’ Day and the conditions in which workers in Republika Srpska are marking it, Višković emphasized that Republika Srpska has always placed a strong focus on workers.

“Today, we have the highest number of employed people, and we have significantly reduced the grey economy. Our measures have also been directed at employers to enable them to increase workers’ wages as much as possible,” said Višković.

According to him, the average salary in Republika Srpska is higher than in the Federation of BiH.

“Our electricity prices are also lower than in the Federation. There, pensioners can’t even get a meeting with the Prime Minister. They want to turn the citizens against Republika Srpska, but I can confidently say they have more problems than we do,” Višković stated.

Regarding the situation at the “Republika Srpska Railways,” the Prime Minister says that the problem lies in the shutdown of the steel plant Željezara in Zenica, which accounted for nearly 50 percent of the railway’s revenue.

“The ‘Mital’ mine in Prijedor is linked to the Željezara Zenica steel plant. There is no longer any ore transport. These are the causes of the problems, not the government or the relevant minister. The workers will receive their salaries before the holiday. The government will do everything necessary, in accordance with the law, to ensure that employees of the Railways receive their salaries,” Višković said.

Source: srna.rs