Višković: Treatment with stem cells in Srpska soon

The Prime Minister of Republika Srpska, Radovan Višković, said that he is proud that stem cell treatment will be possible in Srpska in the near future, and pointed out that the donor evening “With love to brave hearts” is a victory for all those who participate in collecting funds for the establishment of a register of voluntary donors.

Višković pointed out that he believes that this humane action will contribute to saving many lives, because there is almost no modern treatment without stem cells.

“I thank those people who recognized that this should be an action. Every year we had actions that made a great contribution,” Višković said at the donor dinner.

He emphasized that the activity of the institutions of Republika Srpska is also important, and reminded that the donor evening is being held for the 14th time.

“Every year there is an increasing response from institutions, individuals and citizens, and this shows that we are on the right path,” added Višković and assessed that the citizens strongly supported the action.

The humanitarian number 1411 for the establishment of a register of voluntary stem cell donors has been called 90,711 times so far as part of the donor evening “With love to brave hearts” which is held in Banja Luka under the auspices of the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik.

Anyone who wants to can donate BAM one by calling the number 1411, which will be active until the end of December.

