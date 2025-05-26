Vranješ: A Very Optimistic Message from Washington That It Will No Longer Interfere in BiH’s Internal Affairs

The Ambassador of BiH to Serbia Aleksandar Vranješ said that it is very important that the U.S. has sent a message from Dayton saying they will no longer interfere in the internal affairs of BiH and have called on all parties to sit at the table and reach a consensus on the future of BiH through internal dialogue.

“This message from Dayton is very optimistic because, at some point, someone will have to remember that the only way for BiH to survive is through internal agreement, that is, consensus, as prescribed by the Dayton Agreement,” Vranješ said.

He pointed out that the position of the U.S. had been heavily oriented toward interventions in the political system and the content of the Dayton Peace Agreement, as they were the ones who most strongly supported certain political representatives and financed various projects aimed at strengthening the level of BiH at the expense of the entities, trying through diplomacy, force, influence, and money to achieve what they couldn’t negotiate in Dayton.

“They failed to realize everything they had envisioned, to create a unitary, centralized state as was their idea. These days, for the first time, we are hearing from the U.S. that they will no longer interfere in that. They say they do not believe they should meddle in internal affairs and called on all parties in BiH to sit down at the table and reach a consensus on the country’s future through internal dialogue,” Ambassador Vranješ said.

Vranješ believes that a global repositioning is currently underway regarding BiH, noting that Russia has clearly stated its position on the issue of the High Representative, that China has made it clear that the role of the High Representative should be abolished, and that the United States is now emphasizing the need for an internal agreement.

“The Bosniaks are the most numerous people in BiH and bear the greatest responsibility, yet they are the only ones calling for international intervention. They are the only ones not calling for dialogue, whereas you will hear calls for dialogue from Republika Srpska, the HDZ, from Mostar,” Ambassador Vranješ emphasized.

Speaking about the French-German non-paper on BiH and its content, Vranješ said that it merely demonstrates the ill intent of Germany and France toward Republika Srpska and BiH, pointing out that the document fails to mention that there is a single, completely unelected individual in BiH who, through his decisions, is reconstructing the political system by changing laws and suspending the Constitution.

“The European Commission, in its 2019 opinion, stated that the use of the Bonn powers is incompatible with BiH’s European future. Today, that is not mentioned anywhere,” Vranješ told K1 Television.

Vranješ said that everything regarding the French-German non-paper is problematic, adding that the document is like imaginary numbers in mathematics; it exists in theory, but not in practice.

He emphasized that the Dayton Agreement not only ended the war but also created the entire political system.

Vranješ said that since the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement, the Constitution has not been changed, except in the case of one annex regarding the Brčko District, while the actual situation on the ground has been turned 180 degrees due to various interventions by international actors.

“You now have different institutions, a greater number of ministries, and an entirely different political system than the one prescribed by the Constitution. And now, when someone from the West says, `It’s a living document,` well then, why don’t you change your constitution in that same `living` way? The fact that we say BiH is the only neo-colony in Europe in the 21st century should be seen as a criticism of the international community,” Vranješ said.

Source: srna.rs