Vranješ: Introduction of Natural Gas in Republika Srpska to Boost Economic Growth

The director of the company Gas-Res Nikica Vranješ told SRNA that the introduction of natural gas in any part of Republika Srpska is a positive development, as it will bring economic growth.

Emphasizing that it is good that natural gas is being introduced in the eastern part of Republika Srpska, a responsibility of the company Sarajevo-gas from East Sarajevo, Vranješ reminded that the company he leads has signed a contract with the Russian company Gazprom for the introduction of natural gas in the western part of Republika Srpska.

Vranješ stated that Gas-Res is the lead company on this project, which is expected to begin once the southern gas interconnection project between BiH and Croatia is approved at the BiH level, namely, the terminal route Krk Island–Mostar–Posušje–part of the Federation of BiH. Following that, approval would be needed for the construction of the main gas pipeline from Serbia, crossing the Drina River, along the route Bijeljina–Banja Luka–Novi Grad.

“We expect that the project to build the main gas pipeline will be realized in the near future,” said Vranješ, revealing that its route would follow the Bijeljina–Banja Luka highway, where land expropriation has already largely been completed.

He noted that past practice and experience have shown that areas with access to natural gas attract numerous investors, which enables economic and industrial development, as well as a better standard of living for citizens.

“Certainly, it is a positive development that the authorities of Republika Srpska and our company, in agreement with our partners from Russia, can secure favorable gas prices,” Vranješ said.

The beginning of the introduction of natural gas in the eastern part of Republika Srpska was officially marked yesterday at the Jakovice handover station in Šekovići.

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, who officially launched the works, said that due to the strategic partnership with Russia, the introduction of natural gas in Srpska is important because it will enable Srpska to secure sufficient raw materials through that status.

The works concern the main gas pipeline Šekovići–Vlasenica–Milići and the branch Vlasenica–Igrišta–Han Pijesak.

The construction of this main gas pipeline, 48 kilometers long and worth around BAM 74 million, is one of the most important strategic projects for the gas system in Republika Srpska.