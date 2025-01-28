Vučević Resigns

Prime Minister of Serbia Miloš Vučević has submitted his irrevocable resignation from the position he holds, thereby ending the office of the Government of Serbia.

Vučević said that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, accepted this decision.

At an extraordinary press conference in the Government of Serbia, Vučević said that he was resigning after last night’s case of an attack on students in Novi Sad, who were pasting stickers calling for a protest on February 1 in that city, during which one female student was seriously injured.

Vućević said that last year’s tragedy of the canopy fall in Novi Sad cast a shadow on the office of this government, from that moment Serbia seemed to be stuck in that accident, the political abuses of that accident were seen.

He reminded that the Government showed responsibility, two ministers resigned, an indictment was filed, it appeared nothing was hidden, no protected persons, and that the Government published the documents demanded by the students in the blockade of the faculty.

“Deep consequences for our society are left by a serious division, not in terms of numbers, but creating an atmosphere that everything is on the verge of conflict, that we have come to the point where students in schools are counting who goes to classes, teachers and parents are arguing in Viber groups,” he said.

Vučević added that all of this was planned from abroad being aimed at children’s education, planned and vile, with the aim of directly threatening Serbia as a country.

He added that he believes the politics to which the SNS party belongs, which won all the elections, must show the highest degree of responsibility and bring new legality in Serbian politics and show that it is objectively the most agreeable.

Vučević said that he was resigning due to objective responsibility and calming tensions, and that the mayor of Novi Sad would also resign.

