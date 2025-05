Vucic: Good discussion with Dodik, Serbia to always stand with Republika Srpska

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday evening he had had a good discussion with Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik in Belgrade and that Serbia would always stand with Republika Srpska.

“A good discussion with President Dodik. Preservation of peace and stability is essential for the region. Serbia will always stand with Srpska,” Vucic wrote in an Instagram post.

Source: tanjug