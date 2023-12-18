Home Balkan Vučić: It’s important to continue to take care of people, to work...

Vučić: It’s important to continue to take care of people, to work even harder (VIDEO)

By
TheSrpskaTimes
-
0

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić posted a new video on his Instagram account.

“It is important that we continue to take care of people, to work even harder, even more strongly for our people. People are our strength, thank you all, Serbia must not stop,” said Vučić in the description of the video on his Instagram account.

Source: b92.net

