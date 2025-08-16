Vučić: Occupiers Forcing Elections in Srpska, Committed Unprecedented Crime Against Dodik

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić stated that the occupation administrator is imposing elections on Republika Srpska, which are not a need of the Serb people, and stressed that what has been done to Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik constitutes a crime without precedent.

“Elections in Republika Srpska are being imposed by the occupier, the Gauleiter, the fake high representative. This is not the people’s will. In the same way, those who would like to be occupation Gauleiters would also impose elections in Serbia,” Vučić said.

He emphasized that this is not about the fate of President Dodik, but about the fate of Republika Srpska.

“The other thing is that we Serbs tend to tie everything to a person and to what the occupation media are producing for us. A verdict was handed down to him not because he is Milorad Dodik and my friend, but because he is the President of Republika Srpska and because they want to destroy Srpska, not just Dodik,” Vučić told RTS.

He reiterated that Serbia will always stand by Republika Srpska and will not interfere in Srpska’s internal affairs, its elections or non-elections, or anything else, but will always be available to help its people.

“This is our legal, constitutional, and human obligation in line with the Dayton Agreement, and that is what we will do,” Vučić said.