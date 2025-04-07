Vučić Proposes Dr. Đuro Macut as Prime Minister-Designate

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić has proposed Professor Dr. Đuro Macut as the prime minister-designate for the formation of the new government of Serbia.

Vučić announced in an address at the Serbia Palace that the government will be elected by Good Friday, April 18.

Miloš Vučević resigned from the position of prime minister on January 28, and the Serbian Assembly confirmed his resignation on March 19.

Đuro Macut is an endocrinologist and one of the most prominent figures in global medicine.

Source: srna.rs