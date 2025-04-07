Vučić: Serbia Firmly Stands With Republika Srpska, Its People and Leadership

Republika Srpska, its people, and leadership, and will keep emphasizing the importance of respecting the Dayton Peace Agreement in BiH.

“Republika Srpska can count on Serbia; nothing has changed,” Vučić said in an address at the Serbia Palace.

He stressed that Serbia today needs peace and stability more than ever, noting that the situation in the region is very challenging, especially the political climate in Republika Srpska and BiH, where judgments are passed on Republika Srpska’s top officials from Sarajevo.

“That generates enormous problems not only for Republika Srpska but also for Serbia,” Vučić said.

He says that Serbia is being subjected to attacks and countless lies from Sarajevo, as there is, in his assessment, an intention to undermine, weaken, and destroy Serbia.

He emphasized that over the past 10 days, he has attempted to engage in discussions at all levels – at the NATO summit and with individual states – in order to find a compromise solution within BiH that will bring long-term stability.

“It remains to be seen how we will emerge from all of this unscathed. Any decision to arrest Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik would be catastrophic for the entire region and Serbia, without a doubt. It is clear how much effort certain foreign intelligence services have exerted when they have even found within our system individuals who would now want to interrogate Dodik over some property. Just imagine the disgrace for Serbia if it were to carry out dirty work for others based on an international legal assistance request from Sarajevo, while for everything we have asked for, including an attack on the Prime Minister of Serbia, me, we have received no response from Sarajevo,” Vučić said.

Source: srna.rs