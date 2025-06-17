Vucic: Usain Bolt first official ambassador of EXPO 2027 Belgrade

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday unveiled former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt as the first official ambassador of EXPO 2027 Belgrade.

Bolt is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and the world record holder in 100 metres, 200 metres, and 4×100 metres relay.

The EXPO will be the largest event in the world in 2027, Vucic said, adding that, to date, 115 countries had confirmed their participation.

“Bolt holds the 100 m record with 9.58 s. I am not sure anyone will ever be able to run faster. Whatever the advances of technology, training and training methodology may be, the man is simply the best ever, the fastest ever, and that is it,” Vucic said at the Palace of Serbia after a meeting with Bolt.

“There were never any limits for Bolt,” Vucic said, adding that Belgrade would break the record when it comes to specialised EXPOs.

“Usain Bolt, the fastest man ever, is the brand ambassador of the EXPO and Serbia. We have agreed to have several brand ambassadors. We want the expo to be the largest event in the world and, in 2027, it will be.”

Vucic said that the current record number of participants in specialised EXPOs was 117.

“We expect to have more than 135 participant countries, to break all records and be by far the best of all times, and become hard to beat, just like Usain Bolt is hard to beat. For us, it is extremely important to improve the visibility of the EXPO itself so that people can see how and to what extent Serbia is progressing,” Vucic said.