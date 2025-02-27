Vučić: We Will Always Be Here for Republika Srpska

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said last night in Banja Luka that Serbia and he personally will always stand by Republika Srpska, no matter what its decisions are.

Vučić said that this is a difficult day for the entire Serbian nation, because Republika Srpska was attacked.

“They tried to tell us that they can judge without a court, that they can make decisions without law and justice. Regardless of this, Serbia will always be with Republika Srpska,” said Vučić in his address to the citizens gathered in front of the Palace of the Republic.

Vučić added that it is important to remain calm and patient, and that he was advised to wait for a certain time to come to Banja Luka, but that he thought it would be shameful if he was not in Banjaluka when it was difficult.

He emphasized that the citizens of Serbia and Srpska are the same people, and reminded of the Declaration from the All-Serb Assembly, which obliges unity.

“I love Republika Srpska. Long live Srpska, long live Serbia,” said Vučić.

Today, the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina declared the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, guilty of “non-implementation of decisions” by Christian Schmidt and sentenced him to one year in prison and a ban on performing the duties of president for six years from the date of finality of the verdict. It is a first-instance verdict that can be appealed, and the deadline for filing an appeal is 15 days.

Photo: Reuters

Source: srna.rs