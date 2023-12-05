VUKOJEVIĆ: FOREIGN DONORS OFFER COOPERATION TO YOUNG PEOPLE TO BETRAY SRPSKA’S INTERESTS

Head of the Steering Committee of the Republika Srpska Youth Council Ognjen Vukojević claims that the youth sector has recently been exposed to pressure from a number of foreign donors and international organisations that offer cooperation to young people for betraying the interests of Republika Srpska.

After the meeting of the Federation representatives with Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković in Banjaluka, Vukojević told the press that certain foreign donors and international organisations are trying to take advantage of the turbulent political relations and geopolitical image in the world and Europe.

“These are occasions in which they ‘catch’ young people in order to attract them in any way to the work that would be anti-constitutional and anti-institutional in Republika Srpska,” Vukojević pointed out.

Vuković did not want to say which international organisations were in question.

He said that the Youth Council and the Federation of Republika Srpska Students found solutions for financing their projects and activities.

“Youth in Republika Srpska remains committed to its positions, republican documents and institutions of Republika Srpska. We will monitor all project activities of foreign donors,” said Vukojević.

The Head of the Republika Srpska Youth Council Mladen Pjevčević says the professionalization of the council and umbrella organisations for youth in Srpska was discussed in the meeting.

“Prime Minister of Srpska Radovan Višković says the Republika Srpska Government and the line ministry are available for our activities in the coming period,” said Pjevčević.

The Head of the Federation of the Republika Srpska Students Andrej Ševa told the press that the Federation’s projects, the status of students and student standards, and the increase in the quality of education at public universities in Srpska were discussed in the meeting.

Photo: srna.rs

Source: srna.rs