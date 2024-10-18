WARNING: NOTICE ISSUED BY THE MINISTRY OF INTERIOR

The Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Srpska is warning citizens who shop online, especially on websites, to carefully read and understand the payment terms before completing their purchase to avoid being scammed.

The Ministry emphasizes that on certain websites, there is an option where the buyer can agree to membership, which may involve periodic deductions from their account.

Police advise that before completing a purchase, buyers should review all terms of use and the content of any messages that appear during the payment process.

“Read the fine print because the option you check may indicate agreement to join a loyalty program or a subscription, which automatically allows periodic charges. If you are asked to provide credit card details with an obligation to agree to membership, ensure that you understand all the terms related to payment and membership renewal,” they advise.

The Ministry highlights that the terms should be carefully read before agreeing to any option.

“If you are unsure of what you are agreeing to, contact customer support for further clarification. Monitor your account and report any suspicious or unexpected transactions to your bank. Also, consider using internet cards for online payments to reduce the risk of unwanted charges,” the Ministry advises.

The Ministry of Interior of Srpska urges citizens to regularly check their email or messages from merchants, where they might find information about subscriptions or memberships.

In case of unwanted charges, the Ministry recommends contacting your bank immediately to request a block on the disputed transaction.

“Reach out to the customer support of the site where you made the purchase to cancel the membership or service that has been activated. Report the case to the relevant authorities if you believe you were misled or if unauthorized charges were made,” the statement reads.

Once again, the Ministry urges citizens to be cautious and thorough when shopping online, as scammers and unscrupulous merchants may exploit the negligence of buyers. It is crucial to be well-informed and aware of all the conditions being accepted.

Source: srna.rs