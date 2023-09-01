Weekend.16 Unveils AI’s Creative Edge at Rovinj – Media & Business Titans Dive into Tomorrow’s Trends

Weekend.16 program presented – the most important topics from the world of media, of communication, and business at the end of September in Rovinj. Weekend, also presented the first festival video created with the help of AI technology.

What is the secret of trap’s success, can we defeat artificial intelligence, and how to build a company and not sell it at the peak of success, these are just some of the topics that will spice up the September gathering of experts and enthusiasts from the world of communications and marketing and business on Weekend.16. Current topics and the latest trends are in the program schedule of this year’s Weekend Media Festival, which will be held in Rovinj from September 21 to 24 in the premises of the old Tobacco Factory, and which were also announced at the Weekend gathering in the center of Zagreb, which was attended by Zoran Šprajc, Damir Smrtić, Petar Štefanić, Hajdi Ćenan and many others.

Weekend Media Festival has always been a leader in following and moving the latest trends in media and communications. This year, the biggest novelty is the integration of artificial intelligence in the organization of the festival. As a true trendsetter, Weekend has a promo video made with AI technology for the first time, which you can watch here.

Weekend.16 thus opened the door to new creative horizons, so as part of the program, When AI Meets Creation, an exhibition of photographs created with the help of artificial intelligence, will be held. The panel AI era: Innovate, implement, dominate powered by UGP will also deal with this current topic, and we will learn more about it from Dražen Oreščanin, Aca Momčilović and Hajdi Ćenan under the moderator baton of Dražen Tomić.

For 16 years now, the festival has been fulfilling its mission to bring a series of educational topics and burning issues that attract the biggest names from the world of media, communications, and business. This year’s program will discuss TV formats that have survived the fight against new media at the TV Survival Kit panel, and panelists Mia Kovačić, Joško Lokas, and Antonija Blaće will share their TV experiences with moderator Peter Štefanić. Remaining independent is the key to every personal and professional success, so the How to Remain Independent panel with Ivan Bešlić and Nikola Dujmović, founders of Sofascore and SPANA, two of the fastest-growing Croatian IT companies, reveals to the audience how and why not to sell yourself on the peak of fame. Every mistake carries with it the potential for growth if we see it as an opportunity to learn, and Ivana Galić Baksa, Tomislav Klauški, and Vladimir Preselj will discuss Where PR people make mistakes, with moderator Nevena Rendeli Vejzović.

How entrepreneurs are presented in the media and why they are always “controversial”, find out on the panel “Controversial entrepreneur” from Aleksandar Stanković, Zoran Šprajac, Tihomir Ladišić, Zoran Turković, and Hrvoj Bujas. In addition at the Weekend festival, Goran Vinčić, Tin Vodopivec and Zoran Kesić will explore humor in the region and discover What’s funny there. The Trap Panel from Vardar to Triglav will allow all visitors to explore the musical phenomenon that has infected the entire region , get to know the trap world. Relja, one of the most famous regional rappers, and Djordje Trbović, director and executive producer of the publishing house IDJ videos, along with Zembo Latif, who is a well-known name in the rap scene, will reveal whether the trap is what r’n’r used to be. Not to dwell on the story alone, Grše will explain everything live with a concert. With his vision and breaking records on the hit lists, he confirmed the status of one of the most important performers on the regional music scene. In addition to this musical phenomenon, visitors can expect the Big Perica Party with Dino Antonić and the DVP band, as well as other good live concerts and parties.

Since its very beginnings, Weekend has been synonymous with connecting different industries because it brings together domestic and international experts from different fields. This year, the most prominent name will be the Singaporean diplomat and former president of the UN Security Council, Kishore Mahbubani, and the program will be marked by the most famous Croatian woman in the world of luxury fashion, Tanya Golesic, one of the most respected war photographers, Jan Grarup, the legend of the advertising world, Ralph Van Dijk, one of leading Croatian astronomer Korado Korlević and many others.

Along with memorable entertainment, current topics, and interesting discussions, this year’s program will be enriched by the Weekend cinema, which will include the premiere of the documentary series Happy Cities: Copenhagen, author and HRT journalist Martina Validžić.

Weekend continues to follow current trends and questions and is a space where answers and solutions can be found. You can find the detailed program here, and you can follow all the news via Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin profiles.