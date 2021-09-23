Western Balkans: High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell meets with regional leaders

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell hosted an informal dinner with Western Balkans leaders on Tuesday in New York, in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This was the second such meeting hosted by the High Representative, after the informal dinner in Brussels in May. The High Representative and the Western Balkans leaders had an open exchange on the situation in the region and EU-Western Balkans relations, also in light of the upcoming EU-Western Balkans Summit next month. It provided an opportunity to discuss expectations on EU accession. The High Representative/Vice-President underlined the need for strong commitment from both the Western Balkans partners and the European Union and its Member States to overcome current dynamics and move the process forward.

The President of Montenegro Milo Đukanović, the President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željko Komšić, the President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani, the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama as well as the Foreign Minister of Serbia Nikola Selaković participated in the meeting.

Source: europa.ba