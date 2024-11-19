Wether warning: Strong to stormy winds, sudden cold weather, and snowfall

The Republic Hydrometeorological Service of Republika Srpska has issued a warning about strong to stormy winds, a sudden temperature drop, and snowfall.

According to their statement, on Tuesday, November 19, the wind will strengthen by the end of the day, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h expected in the western and mountainous regions.

– During the night leading into Wednesday, November 20, and on Wednesday itself, strong to stormy winds are expected. Wind gusts will range from 50 to 80 km/h, with potentially stronger gusts in hilly and mountainous areas. The wind will subside during the afternoon. Heavy rain is expected, which will transition into sleet and snow during the day due to a sharp temperature drop. By the evening, a thin layer of snow cover will form. In lower areas, snow accumulation of up to five centimeters is anticipated, while in hilly and mountainous regions, snow depths could range from 15 to 25 centimeters. Strong winds in these areas may create blizzards and snowdrifts, the Hydrometeorological Service stated.

The public is advised to monitor warnings via METEOALARM: https://www.meteoalarm.org/en/live/region/BA.

The Department for Civil Protection and the Professional Territorial Fire Brigade has urged citizens, legal entities, and organizations to take timely measures to protect people and property. They also recommend adjusting outdoor activities to the meteorologists’ forecasts.

Credit: PA

Source: seesrpska.co