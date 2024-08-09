What is the most expensive City to live in?

The online database Numbeo found in its cost of living index, which it publishes every six months, that the Swiss city of Geneva had the highest overall cost of living score for the first half of this year.

Zurich is in second place, while New York is in third, reports Sky News.

A surprise for anyone who lives in London, but this time the capital of Great Britain was not in the top 10, but took 13th place on that list.

As for other UK cities, Edinburgh was ranked 30th – just above Amsterdam – while Manchester and Glasgow came in 53rd and 54th respectively.

American cities made up most of the top of the list, and next to New York, which was in third place, San Francisco took fourth place, followed by Boston.

Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, is in sixth place, while the rest of the list in the top ten is occupied by the American cities of Washington DC, Seattle, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The database company looked at factors such as the price of groceries, restaurant meals, rental costs and how far the local currency goes to formulate its results.

Source: sarajevotimes.com