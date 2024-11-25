WHAT PRICES WILL “BLACK FRIDAY” BRING TO REPUBLIKA SRPSKA?

“Black Friday” and the following weekend, advertised as a time for “huge” discounts, are often used to sell items that haven’t attracted buyers, with discounts of 20% to 30% falling short of the global trend, the Consumer Association of Republika Srpska told Srna.

The executive director of the Consumer Association, Murisa Marić, explained that this trend has not taken root locally in the same way as it has in other parts of the world. Instead, she noted, prices are often slightly increased beforehand, only to return to their original levels during Black Friday.

“Retailers tend to raise prices first, then lower them by about 20%,” Marić pointed out, adding that the advertised discounts don’t truly reflect the essence of Black Friday.

She clarified that in Western countries, Black Friday discounts apply to a wide range of products, including the entire assortment of household appliances, which is particularly appealing to young people.

“This includes new phones, laptops, and other items associated with these sales, which is why people in the West eagerly anticipate this period,” Marić said.

In Republika Srpska, the situation is quite different. Discounts usually apply to clothing or a limited range of items that retailers struggle to sell, prompting them to rely on such sales events.

“Next week, we will see discounts aimed at clearing out specific products. Here, discounts are so varied—20%, 30%, or even 50%—that customers are often left wondering whether they are truly saving. Discounts of 70% are exceedingly rare,” Marić said.

She added that if a washing machine were discounted by 70%, it would likely attract long lines of buyers, regardless of their purchasing power.

“However, when the discounts are only 10%, maybe 20%, people don’t find them worthwhile,” Marić concluded.

Source: seesrpska.com/srna.rs