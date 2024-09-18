What This Year’s Book Fair in Banja Luka Offers

Organized by “Glas Srpske,” the 29th International Book Fair has opened in Banja Luka’s Borik Hall.

The largest literary event in the Republic of Srpska runs from today until September 23, and this year it is dedicated to the life and work of the famous Serbian and Krajina writer Branko Ćopić. The fair will be a valuable opportunity to reflect on the rich literary and life legacy of the writer, marking the 40th anniversary of his tragic passing.

The Fair’s doors are open to book lovers from 10:00 AM, and starting at 2:00 PM, the Publishers’ Association of BiH will organize a panel featuring Boris Maksimović (“Imprimatur” Čelinac), Almir Šahalić, president of the Publishers’ Association of BiH, and Boško Njavro (“Naklada Mate” Grude), a member of the Association.

Academician and president of the “Branko Ćopić” Endowment, Milosav Tešić, emphasized the great honor and responsibility of delivering a speech in honor of Branko Ćopić, in the region where his literary genius originated.

“I am greatly honored to have received an invitation from the Book Fair in Banja Luka and Glas Srpske to give a speech about Ćopić. Branko Ćopić, like Petar Kočić, comes from Krajina, and in their works, the Serbian language reached its highest expressive possibilities. There are many writers from the Republic of Srpska, particularly from Bosanska Krajina, who continue what Kočić and Ćopić began,” Tešić said.

In the coming days, the Fair will host numerous panels, workshops, book promotions, and award ceremonies. The event concludes on September 23, and the entrance fee is one KM.

The traditional award ceremony for the 29th International Book Fair in Banja Luka 2024 is scheduled for September 20 at 12:00 PM, where awards will be presented for publishing achievements, contemporary literature, the best children’s book, the preservation of Serbian tradition and Orthodox spirituality, as well as the best promotion at the fair.

