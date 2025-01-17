WHAT TO EXPECT AT “WINTER DAYS ON KOZARA 2025”

This event offers a unique opportunity to showcase cultural and tourism heritage, preserve traditions, and encourage the development of winter tourism in the region.

The program includes various activities such as a ski competition, hiking march, sports games, and a soup-making contest. Hiking clubs will enhance the event by organizing scenic routes, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of Kozara—one of the main draws of the festival.

Hiking Adventure: On Saturday, February 1, 2025, nature lovers, adventurers, and winter enthusiasts are invited to join the traditional 18th hiking march organized by the “Albatros” Hiking Club from Prijedor. The 9-kilometer route covers Rajkovići-Kozarački Kamen-Bešića Poljana-Mrakovica, culminating in a communal lunch for participants.

Ski Competition for Youth: If weather conditions permit, the “Ljubijski Rudar” Ski and Mountaineering Society will host a ski competition on February 1, 2025. The event will feature three categories: high school boys and girls, older elementary school students, and younger elementary school students. Winners will receive trophies, medals, and sponsor gifts, promoting winter sports and a healthy lifestyle among the youth.

Main Event on February 2: The central celebration of “Winter Days on Kozara” will take place on Sunday, February 2, starting at 11:00 AM. Highlights include sports competitions among municipalities of the Potkozarje region, gastronomic contests in three categories (tourism and hospitality schools, hunting associations, and scouting and hiking groups), and a cultural program featuring traditional music performances.

Visitors can enjoy free transportation from Prijedor, Kozarska Dubica, Novi Grad, Kostajnica, and Gradiška to the event venue.

Don’t Miss Out: Spend a day in nature, revel in the winter magic of Kozara, and make unforgettable memories! For more information, follow the official page and social media of the Prijedor Tourist Organization, the organizers announced.