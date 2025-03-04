Dodik: Why Does BiH Resist Becoming a Normal Country?

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said that Srpska and the Serbian people would accept a BiH based on the Constitution and the Dayton Agreement, while Bosniak politicians have never accepted the existence of Republika Srpska.

“All politics in BiH boils down to attempts to undermine and eliminate Republika Srpska, rather than strengthening BiH. It is about stripping away powers and seizing jurisdictions, rather than efficiently implementing those assigned to joint institutions by the Constitution. Let’s stop lying to ourselves – that is the root of all problems,” Dodik said.

The President of Srpska pointed out that, 30 years after Dayton, BiH is neither an independent nor a sovereign country, stressing that this is a fact, no matter how much some may dislike it.

Dodik asked how BiH can be independent and sovereign when its supreme authority is a foreigner.

“What kind of sovereignty of the people are we talking about when the supreme authority is an individual for whom no one has voted? What are we talking about when this individual can overturn any decision made by a government that emerged from the people? What kind of sovereignty are we talking about when any decision can be imposed outside legitimate government institutions?” Dodik said on X.

He pointed out that an individual who does not hold the citizenship of BiH cannot play for the national football team of this country, yet the highest authority can be a person without citizenship, and judges without BiH citizenship can serve in the Constitutional Court.

“Are you aware that BiH is the only country in the world where this happens?

Are you aware that BiH is the only country in the world whose internal affairs are discussed by the UN Security Council?” Dodik pointed out.

The President of Srpska said that BiH resists becoming a normal country instead of fighting to abolish the protectorate.

“Everything has been done the wrong way,” Dodik said.

He emphasized that every country is based on its constitution, while BiH is the only one operating outside of it.

Using Croatia as an example, Dodik said that in that country, laws must align with the Constitution, and other regulations must align with both the Constitution and the law so that everyone is obligated to adhere to the Constitution and laws and respect Croatia’s legal order.

Regarding Serbia, Dodik pointed out that its Constitution is defined as the highest legal act of the country and that all laws and other general acts must align with it.

Additionally, ratified international treaties and generally accepted rules of international law are part of the country’s legal system and must not contradict the Constitution.

“In BiH, there are hundreds of laws that are not in accordance with the Constitution. There are hundreds of bodies and institutions that do not exist in the Constitution. Will anyone say that this is normal? I am only asking for BiH to be a normal country,” Dodik said.

The President of Srpska pointed out that there is no nation on Earth that has willingly given up its right to sovereignty or autonomy, and the Serbian people will not do so either.

“And this is not a question of me as a politician or my party; it is a suprapartisan stance. People here unanimously love Republika Srpska, even if they do not equally support all political parties. That is normal in any democratic society. We do not hate BiH. Respect Republika Srpska,” Dodik said.

Source: srna.rs