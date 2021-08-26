Wizz Air announced a new Route from Banja Luka

The fastest-growing European airline, Wizz Air, announced a new route Banja Luka-Hamburg (Germany).

”Flights on this line start on December 17th, 2021, twice a week. Tickets are already available online at wizzair.com and via the mobile application, at prices as low as 29.99 euros/58.99 BAM, ” it was said from this company.

The new route will be an addition to the existing Wizz Air flight schedule from Banja Luka International Airport and confirms the airline’s commitment to offering passengers extremely affordable prices, as well as safe flights.

“We are happy to announce the expansion of our route network from Banja Luka by adding another destination in Germany – Hamburg. Wizz Air does everything possible to make our passengers enjoy a safe and undisturbed travel experience. Our friendly crew looks forward to welcoming passengers in our young and modern fleet, ” told Paulina Gosk, Head of Corporate Communications at Wizz Air.