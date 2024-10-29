Wizz Air established a Regular Route between Rome and Sarajevo

The airline Wizz Air has today established a regular airline between Rome and Sarajevo.

The A321 plane with 139 passengers from Rome landed today at 12:04 local time at Sarajevo International Airport.

The friendly staff of the airport wished the passengers from Rome a warm welcome with symbolic gifts that were handed to them when they got off the plane.

“We welcomed the first flight of Wizz Air from Rome with great pleasure. This airline opens the door to many opportunities, allowing our citizens to visit the magical Italian capital throughout the year. At the same time, tourists from Rome will have the opportunity to explore the beauty of Sarajevo and our rich cultural heritage. The establishment of another airline from the list of strategic destinations confirms the successful cooperation between Sarajevo International Airport, the Ministry of Economy of Sarajevo Canton and the Tourist Board of Sarajevo Canton. This cooperation continuously achieves results aimed at the growth of tourism in BiH and contributes to the strengthening of the economy of our region” – they said from Sarajevo International Airport.”

Wizz Air’s Corporate Communications Manager, Olivia Harangozó, said: “We are excited to enter our biggest winter season yet, offering dozens of new routes for our passengers, including a brand new unique route to Rome from Sarajevo. Equipped with our growing fleet of state-of-the-art aircraft, we continue to invest in improving our operational efficiency and customer experience, while maintaining the highest standards of sustainability in the industry.”

Flights will take place three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Tickets are available via the website https://wizzair.com/bs-Latn-BA or at the ticket counter of Sarajevo International Airport.

Source: sarajevotimes.com