Wizz Air Set to Reopen Base in Tuzla After Two-Year Hiatus

Low-cost giant Wizz Air returns to Tuzla, reigniting hopes for regional air travel revival.

Wizz Air is preparing to reopen its base at Tuzla International Airport, signaling a strategic return after a two-year absence that left a noticeable void in Bosnia’s aviation map.

The reopening, now expected in November, follows the airline’s top scoring in a recent public tender issued by the Tuzla Canton Tourist Board to subsidise new routes.

The low-cost carrier is currently finalising operational logistics, including route selection and crew deployment.

Eight new routes—among them Hamburg, Paris, Berlin, and Brussels—are on the radar for the upcoming winter schedule, with a direct Vienna line already operational since June.

The move is seen as pivotal for Tuzla Airport, which struggled following Wizz Air’s abrupt exit in 2023.

While interim partnerships kept the airport afloat, the airline’s return is expected to anchor long-term growth and restore its strategic significance in the region.

Officials remain tight-lipped on details, but a full announcement is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Source: connectingregion.com