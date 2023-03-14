Works for Srpska Open in progress

The works within the National Tennis Centre Banjaluka are progressing, while the organisers are assuring that everything will be ready for the Srpska Open, the largest tennis tournament in Republika Srpska of the 250 series, which will feature the world’s best tennis players headed by Novak Đoković.

The largest facility under construction is the central court, which can accommodate 6,000 spectators, in addition to which, two more courts will be ready for matches in the tournament, as well as six training grounds.

Ticket sales for the Srpska Open tournament will begin in early April online or at the National Tennis Centre Banjaluka.

Đoković, the world’s No. 1, said earlier that he was looking forward to coming to Banjaluka and that he was extremely glad that they received the support of Republika Srpska, Banjaluka, and Serbia for the organisation of the tournament.

Srpska Open will take place in Banjaluka between April 16 and 23, and it is tour 250.

