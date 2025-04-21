World’s Tallest Building Planned: Ambitious Project to Reach Two Kilometers in Height (VIDEO)

The tower, worth five billion dollars, will be part of a development project called the North Pole, in Riyadh. The project is envisioned as a major economic center of Riyadh, which is described as the city of the future. It will cover 306 square kilometers and will be complemented by residential, business, and industrial zones.

As announced, the city will include air taxis, as well as the most modern transportation system, which will include autonomous vehicles and a metro.

At its center will be the Rise Tower, which is claimed to become a global tourist and business attraction, as well as a recognizable symbol of the city.

Breaking records

The two-kilometer-high tower was designed by the architectural firm Foster + Partners from London, and it is not expected to be completed before the year 2060.

This tower will surpass both the current record-holder Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which stands at 830 meters, and the planned Jeddah Tower, also in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund has invited international construction companies to submit bids for managing the project.

The tower will contain luxury hotels, entertainment facilities, restaurants, offices, and residential spaces.