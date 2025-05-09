Wreaths and Flowers Laid at the Monument to the Victims of Fascism in Banja Luka on the Day of Victory over Fascism

Wreaths and Flowers Laid at the Monument to the Victims of Fascism...

Wreaths and flowers were laid at the Monument to the Victims of Fascism in Banja Luka’s Fallen Fighters’ Square to mark May 9, “Day of Victory over Fascism in 1945,” the historical event of the republic’s significance.

During the ceremony, tribute was paid to the heroes from this region who gave their lives to defeat fascism during World War II.

On behalf of the institutions of Republika Srpska, wreaths and flowers were laid by Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković, ministers in the Government of Srpska, envoys of the President of Srpska Marko Romić and Sonja Davidović, envoy of the Serbian member of the BiH Presidency Boško Tomić, and Deputy Speaker of the Republika Srpska National Assembly Anja Ljubojević.

Wreaths and flowers were also laid by delegations of the SUBNOR of Republika Srpska, the Council of Peoples of Srpska, members of the National Assembly, representatives of Republika Srpska cities and municipalities, associations from the Defense Patriotic War, the Third Infantry /Republika Srpska/ Regiment of the Armed Forces of BiH, and numerous citizens.

At 18:00, a ceremonial academy will be held at the Administrative Center of the Republika Srpska Government in Banja Luka to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism, organized by the Prime Minister of Srpska.

Victory Day is commemorated on May 9 in remembrance of that date in 1945, when the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany came into effect, marking the end of World War II in Europe. It was the most widespread and, in terms of human casualties, the most horrific conflict in human history, with around 60 million people killed.

The Serbian people were at the forefront of the fight against fascism in the territory of the former Yugoslavia and suffered the greatest losses, while the Soviet Union made the most significant contribution to the defeat of fascism.

The former Yugoslavia, which was on the side of the Allies both during that time and throughout history, endured the highest losses, estimated by the state commission of the former SFRY at 1.7 million people.

