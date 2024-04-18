YOU WILL NOT TAKE REPUBLIKA SRPSKA AWAY FROM US!

Serb member of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović has said this evening in Banja Luka that the Serb people, in addition to not forgetting and allowing their pride and remembrance to be taken away, will not allow Republika Srpska to be taken away from them.

“You will not take Republika Srpska from us! No matter how hard you try, you will not take it away! Because it is an expression of this people’s will. It is a battle, political and any other, and it is the framework for what we want to do in and with our lives. This is what we want to leave to our children,” Cvijanović said at the Srpska Is Calling You public rally.

She has said that a message that needs to be sent is send from every gathering of the Serbs that lasts.

“I keep hearing when we get together how some people comment and say – ‘there is not enough of them’’, but I always think to myself – ‘you have no idea how many of us there are on the bastion of our motherland, Republika Srpska’!”, emphasized Cvijanović, adding that there are many of those who are ready to show that Serbia was and will be a support for Republika Srpska.

She said that there were no small or large victims, and that there was no Serb, Croat, or Bosniak house that was torn apart, without being qualified as tragedy.

“If we, the people who hold such important positions, are able to say it because we mean it, then we expect it from others, from those we live with, to say the same, not to cheat, not to lie, not to try in every possible way to denigrate us, but to be human and say – all mothers cry the same, all fathers grieve the same and all brothers and sisters grieve the same,” said Cvijanović.

On Krajina Square, as well as on the streets leading to it, which are full of citizens from all over Republika Srpska, Serbia and the diaspora, Serbian tricolors and banners of support for the leadership of Republika Srpska, its institutions and the Serb people’s struggle for freedom are displayed.

The large public meeting is attended by the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, Serb member of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović, Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković, Srpska National Assembly Speaker Nenad Stevandić, Speaker of the Serbian Parliament Ana Brnabić, Minister of Labour, Employment, Veterans and Social Policy of Serbia Nikola Selaković in the capacity of envoy of the President of Serbia, Senator of Srpska Aleksandar Vulin.

Representatives of numerous institutions of Srpska, as well as of Srpska in the joint institutions of BiH, local communities, the academic community, the non-governmental sector arising from the Defensive-Patriotic War, as well as officials from public social and political life, also attend the rally.

Source: srna.rs