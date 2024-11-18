YOUNG ARCHITECT FROM SREBRENICA SHINES ON THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE

Tijana Pejić, a Master of Architecture from Srebrenica, won second place at the recent Southeast European Architecture Biennale in Timișoara in the category of graduate projects, among 80 entries.

She graduated last year from the Faculty of Architecture in Belgrade with top honors and was among the best students in her generation.

Since primary school, Pejić has pursued creative arts, drawing, writing, and jewelry design, winning numerous awards at local, regional, and national levels.

She is a two-time recipient of USAID awards in Bosnia and Herzegovina and has received recognition from the Italian organization “Čezvi.”

Her favorite award from this period was from the International Exhibition of Ideas, Innovations, and Creativity “Inost Youth” in Banja Luka.

As a student, she completed an internship in Wrocław, Poland, through the World Student Exchange Organization. In global student competitions, Pejić also secured second place in the “People’s Choice Award” for her “Colour Bar” project on a leading international architecture and design platform.

Her drawings, models, and projects were regularly among the best in her class and exhibited in the university’s gallery.

