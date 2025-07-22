Young Man Beaten Up in Tuzla Over Red Star Fan T-Shirt

A young man wearing a “Delije” T-shirt, referring to the supporters of Red Star Belgrade, was beaten up in downtown Tuzla, federal media report.

The T-shirt had the inscription “Everything is as before,” and he was attacked near Kapija.

The supporter group “Fukare” from Tuzla is being linked to the attack, according to federal media.

Eyewitnesses claim the attack followed shortly after the man was spotted wearing the T-shirt.

The police have not yet issued a statement regarding the incident.

SRNA tried to obtain confirmation of this information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tuzla Canton, but with no success.