Yugo.Logo Exhibitions showcases best of regional graphic Design of the past Century

Yugo.Logo: Graphic Identification in Yugoslavia, a captivating regional traveling exhibition was opened last night in Europe House. The exhibition, based on the online archive of the same name, showcases over 400 signs and logos from the former Yugoslavia created from the middle of the 20th century to the 1990s including iconic Snowflake from the Sarajevo Olympics, and serves as a hall of fame for some of the most significant and productive designers in the field of visual communication design.

Through the visual artifacts, the exhibition highlights the importance of culture and art in fostering unity within diversity – a core value of the European Union. “The exhibition, which we are opening tonight aligns with the EU’s objective to preserve and promote diverse cultural legacies, as these form the foundation of a resilient, competitive European society and economy. It can be seen as a homage to the cultural, artistic and creative identity present in the region and it illustrates how visual identity was a pivotal element in positioning local products and industries on the European stage. It is a pleasure to host it in our Europe House and we hope that young talents recognise the potential and significance of this legacy for our cultures and economies,” said Adebayo Babajide, Deputy Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Visitors of the exhibition will be able to explore the unique designs, and are invited to reflect on how art can inspire new generations to appreciate their cultural roots while embracing shared European values. This exhibition not only celebrates the past but also encourages dialogue about identity and collaboration across nations.

The creator of the exhibition, Ognjen Ranković, a Belgrade based designer, intended to safeguard the legacy of graphic design with this initiative. “The core foundation of the entire Yugo Logo project lies in the fact that most of the graphic symbols presented in this exhibition, created over half a century ago, are still considered exceptionally high-quality solutions by modern standards. Their influence on today’s (local) design, as well as on establishing collective aesthetic criteria, is significant, making the research topic – though seemingly archaic – highly relevant”, noted Ranković.

Exhibition Yugo.Logo: Graphic Representation in Yugoslavia is open for the public from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 17:00 at Europe House, Maršala Tita 62 in Sarajevo until November 15, 2024.

