Žepa: 33 Years Since the Brutal Murder of Serbian Soldiers Commemorated (PHOTO)

A memorial service was held today at the Memorial Site in Žepa near Han Pijesak for 45 Serb soldiers who were ambushed and brutally killed by Muslim forces 33 years ago.

Wreaths were laid by the families of the fallen soldiers, representatives of veterans’ associations, the Third Infantry Regiment of Republika Srpska, the City of East Sarajevo and its municipalities, as well as various other officials.



Historian Delibor Kajević, who spent the war years in the Žepa area, reminded those present that a horrific massacre took place at this very spot in a single day.

“It is an honor to be here and to pay tribute to all the soldiers who were killed. The emotions are overwhelming,” Kajević said in his address.

Among those gathered in Žepa were, among others, the envoy of the Serb member of the BiH Presidency Boško Tomić, member of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska Aco Stanišić, Mayor of East Sarajevo Ljubiša Ćosić, and President of the City Assembly Boško Jugović.

Muslim forces from Žepa ambushed a convoy of the Sarajevo-Romanija Corps on June 4, 1992, as it moved toward Mount Zlovrh on a mission to deliver food and water to 13 soldiers securing a radio-relay site at that position. During the attack, 45 Serb soldiers were killed.