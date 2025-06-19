Zmijanje Embroidery to Be Featured at Major Exhibition in Paris Next Year

A delegation from the Museum of Republika Srpska and the management of the Ethnographic Museum in Belgrade held talks yesterday about a series of joint initiatives, including the planned participation of both museums in a major exhibition in Paris next year, as part of the Serbian Cultural Center’s program in the French capital.

“The exhibition will be dedicated to Zmijanje embroidery, the first element of the intangible cultural heritage of Republika Srpska inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List,” the Ethnographic Museum announced.

It was agreed that the exhibition would also be held as part of the celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Ethnographic Museum.

The meeting also addressed the exchange of experts and experiences in the fields of conservation, digitization, and museological research.

Marko Krstić, the director of the Ethnographic Museum, stated that today’s visit by the delegation from Republika Srpska to Belgrade is part of joint efforts to deepen and enrich cooperation between Serbia and Republika Srpska through the joint preservation and presentation of the cultural heritage of the Serbian people on both sides of the Drina River, as part of a joint tradition.

“The visit is an expression of our joint commitment to act united and focused on preserving what makes us a people with a rich and distinctive tradition,” said Krstić.

The director of the Museum of Republika Srpska Davor Strika emphasized that cooperation with cultural institutions from Serbia, such as the Ethnographic Museum, is of strategic importance for Republika Srpska.

“Only through joint action can we successfully preserve and pass on our heritage to future generations,” Strika stressed.

