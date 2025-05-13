Zovko: BiH FM Undermining BiH’s Constitutional Order, Schmidt Lacks Legitimacy

Zovko pointed out at the Foreign Policy Committee that there are “attacks on the Constitution from the Minister of Foreign Affairs who insists on the unelected High Representative to impose the nomination of a minister in the Council of Ministers” in BiH.

“I wonder who we are funding in BiH – is it just the Office of the High Representative or is it necessary to start strengthening the capacities of the local administration that we expect to do their job”, Zovkova announced on “X”.

Upravo sam na Odboru za vanjsku politiku upozorila povjerenicu za proširenje @MartaKosEU da je nužno da se počne baviti krizom u BiH te je zamolila da otputuje tamo. U BiH imamo napade na Ustav od strane ministra vanjskih poslova koji inzistira od neizabranog Visokog predstavnika… pic.twitter.com/28IDl7Nw8v — Željana Zovko (@ZovkoEU) May 12, 2025

She pointed out that the EU in BiH is only funding the Office of the High Representative, civil society and some media that respond to the European Union.