Zovko: BiH FM Undermining BiH’s Constitutional Order, Schmidt Lacks Legitimacy

Croatian member of the European Parliament Željana Zovko harshly criticized BiH Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković, calling his actions “an attack on the constitutional order”, and said of the High Representative in BiH, Christian Schmidt, that he is “unelected”.

Zovko pointed out at the Foreign Policy Committee that there are “attacks on the Constitution from the Minister of Foreign Affairs who insists on the unelected High Representative to impose the nomination of a minister in the Council of Ministers” in BiH.

“I wonder who we are funding in BiH – is it just the Office of the High Representative or is it necessary to start strengthening the capacities of the local administration that we expect to do their job”, Zovkova announced on “X”.

She pointed out that the EU in BiH is only funding the Office of the High Representative, civil society and some media that respond to the European Union.

Zovko warned EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos that it is necessary to start dealing with the crisis in BiH.

“Please start taking some steps and stop preaching to us from Brussels what we should do in BiH, go there,” said Zovkova.

 

