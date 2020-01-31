Šeranić: First Use the Capacities of Srpska, Then the Services of Serbia

Republic of Srpska Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alan Šeranić told Srna today, after signing the Agreement on Cooperation in the field of health insurance of Srpska and Serbia, that the aim is to use the capacities of Srpska in the field of health insurance and then the services of health institutions in Serbia, according to favorable conditions given to patients from Srpska for treatment.

Šeranić said that the Agreement provides the basis for further activities regarding the cooperation of health insurance funds and treatment of patients in Serbia from the Republic of Srpska.

– According to the activities that Serbia had regarding its health care system, we were looking for the best possible way to organize the treatment of our patients, as well as to standardize the prices of services paid for our patients by the Srpska Health Insurance Fund – said Šeranić.

Šeranić thanked Serbian officials for their support regarding all that will be implemented in the coming period when it comes to treating patients from the Republic of Srpska in Serbia.

He added that in the coming period, the Srpska Health Insurance Fund, together with the Republic Health Insurance Fund of Serbia, will agree on a methodology for determining the exact prices of services of health institutions in Serbia, which cannot be provided in Srpska.

An agreement on co-operation in the field of health insurance between Srpska and Serbia was signed today in Belgrade, which will enable patients from Serbian health care to be treated in all health care institutions in Serbia, not just those with which the health insurance fund of the Republic of Srpska has a contract.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Health and Social Welfare of the Republic of Srpska Alan Šeranić, Minister of Health of Serbia Zlatibor Lončar, Director of the Serbian Health Insurance Fund Dejan Kusturić and Director of the Republican Health Insurance Fund of Serbia Sanja Radojević Škodrić.

TST