USAID donates $ 1.2 million to Bosnia and Herzegovina to tackle coronavirus

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated 1.2 million dollars to Bosnia and Herzegovina to support the fight against coronavirus.

According to USAID official Twitter feed, the money is intended for BiH laboratory systems, active case-finding and monitoring, support to professionals, as well as to raise awareness and engage the community in prevention during the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States donated medical and other supplies to BiH last week, which were met by members of the BiH Armed Forces at the Sarajevo airport.

