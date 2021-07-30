The Government of Republic of Srpska holds the 27th special session

The Government of the Republic of Srpska held yesterday (29 July 2021) the 27th special session during which it issued the Opinion on the Proposal of the Law on Amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska following urgent procedure.

The Government of the Republic of Srpska maintains that the Proposal of the Law on Amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Srpska is harmonized with the Constitution, the legal system of the Republic of Srpska and the Rules for drafting laws and other regulations of the Republic of Srpska and can be sent to further procedure.

Also, the Government of the Republic of Srpska issued the Opinion on the Proposal of the Law on Non-Application of the Decision of the High Representative on Enactment of the Law on Amendments to the Criminal Code of Bosnia and Herzegovina following urgent procedure.

The Government of the Republic of Srpska considers that the Proposal of the Law on Non-Application of the Decision of the High Representative on Enactment of the Law on Amendments to the Criminal Code of Bosnia and Herzegovina is harmonized with the Constitution, the legal system of the Republic of Srpska and the Rules for drafting laws and other regulations of the Republic of Srpska and can be sent to further procedure.

Source:vladars.net